COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

