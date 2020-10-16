Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($16.68).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,166.13 ($15.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,199.30.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

