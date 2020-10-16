Comparing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -40.38% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -106.38% -79.09%

25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 52.68 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.38 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 13,109.72 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.75%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.23%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.