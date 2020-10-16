Commonwealth Bank of Australia Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $106.99 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $114.40. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

