Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 254,529 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 348,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

