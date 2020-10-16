Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 376,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 166.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

