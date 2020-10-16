Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 million, a PE ratio of -2,099.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,765 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

