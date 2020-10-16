CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNFinance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

CNF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 449.45, a current ratio of 449.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $44.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

