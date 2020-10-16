CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 572,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.