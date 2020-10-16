City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of CIO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $318.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

