Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $5.94. Citizens shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 26,644 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $314.00 million, a PE ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Citizens by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

