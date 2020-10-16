Citigroup Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.64 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSE C opened at $43.61 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

