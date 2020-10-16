Citigroup Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $52.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,361,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 620.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

