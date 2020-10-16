CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.90

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as high as $30.64. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 55,552 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.71.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. As a group, analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.