CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.90

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as high as $30.64. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 55,552 shares.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
