China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 6.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 1,500,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,543,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

