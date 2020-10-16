China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 415.6% in September

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 415.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

