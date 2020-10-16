Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHMA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

CHMA stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chiasma by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

