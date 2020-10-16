Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.79

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.79 and traded as high as $34.21. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 5,653 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.11.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 424,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

