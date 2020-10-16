Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $130.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

