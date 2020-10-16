Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.46.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $636.89 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.75.
In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
