Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.46.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $636.89 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

