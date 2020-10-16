Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $735.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.46.

CHTR stock opened at $636.89 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $619.59 and its 200-day moving average is $551.75. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

