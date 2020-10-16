Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chart Industries traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $79.04, with a volume of 2380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

