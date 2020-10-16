CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

