CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

CNP stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.23.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

