CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.
CNP stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,018,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.