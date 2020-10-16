Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

