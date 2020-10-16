Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

