Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Celcuity stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

