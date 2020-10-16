Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.62

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by 73.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of CE stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

