CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,279,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,603,020.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ PCPL opened at $10.23 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.
