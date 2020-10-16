Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 159,579 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

