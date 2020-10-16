CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Joshua L. Berman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Joshua L. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,031.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRTS opened at $12.91 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $610.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRTS. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

