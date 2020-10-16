CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 36.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 74.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 40.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

