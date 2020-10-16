Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.55. 2,552,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,166,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.72.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.72.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.