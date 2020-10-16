Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Celtic stock opened at $1.52 on Friday.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising and Multimedia, and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

