Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. CL King lifted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.25.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 32,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.