C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

