Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BZZUF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.