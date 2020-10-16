Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

