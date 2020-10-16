Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIPC. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $73,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,323,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 191,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,047,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

