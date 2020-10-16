Brokers Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

