Brokers Offer Predictions for Yara International ASA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $18.39 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

