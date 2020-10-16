Brokers Offer Predictions for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WASH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

