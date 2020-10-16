Brokers Offer Predictions for Metacrine, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Metacrine in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,993.00.

