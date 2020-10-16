Brokers Offer Predictions for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.18.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $128.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 45.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $78,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

