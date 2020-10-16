Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 225,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

