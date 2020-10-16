Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gates Industrial Corp PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gates Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.