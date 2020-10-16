Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fastenal’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.62 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 51.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

