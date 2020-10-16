Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $30.58 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.