Brokerages Expect Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Li Auto (NYSE:LI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li Auto.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Li Auto stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Li Auto (NYSE:LI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

NYSE LI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24.

About Li Auto

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

