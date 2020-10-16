Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million.

CERC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,772,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 118.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

